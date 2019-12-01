‘Oppenheimer’ se lleva el Globo de Oro a la mejor película de drama

‘Oppenheimer’ se lleva el Globo de Oro a la mejor película de drama
Autor: Redacción / Noventa Grados | Fecha: 8 de Enero de 2024 a las 10:58:57
Compartir en FacebookCompartir
Compartir en Twitter Twittear
Compartir en WhatsApp Mensajear

California, Estados Unidos, 8 de enero del 2024.- La producción audiovisual ‘Oppeheimer’ de Cristopher Nolan, fue la gran ganadora de la 81 edición de los Globos de Oro con cinco premios, entre ellos, la mejor película de drama, mejor director, mejor actor dramático protagonista (Cillian Murphy) y mejor actor de reparto (Robert Downey Jr.).

Lo sorprendente fue la poca cosecha de premios del filme ‘Barbie’ que solo consiguió dos galardones, a pesar de tener nueve nominaciones distintas; se impuso en mejor canción original y en el recién estrenado apartado de mejor logro cinematográfico.

Por su parte ‘Succession’, con cuatro premios, como ‘The Bear’ y ‘Beef’, con tres cada uno, fueron los nombres que compitieron con ‘Oppenheimer’ en la consecución de los Globos de Oro.

La lista de premios que se entregaron y sus respectivos ganadores son los siguientes:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

‘Oppenheimer’ (Universal Pictures)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

‘Poor Things’ (Searchlight Pictures)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ – Francia

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Lily Gladstone – ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Cillian Murphy – ‘Oppenheimer’

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Emma Stone – ‘Poor Things’

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Paul Giamatti – ‘The Holdovers’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – ‘The Holdovers’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Robert Downey Jr. – ‘Oppenheimer’

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

‘The Boy and the Heron’

LOGRO CINEMATOGRÁFICO O DE TAQUILLA

‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan – ‘Oppenheimer’

MEJOR GUIÓN

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari – ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Ludwig Göransson – ‘Oppenheimer’

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

‘What I was Made for’, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell – ‘Barbie’

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

‘Succession’ (HBO Max)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

‘The Bear’ (FX)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

‘Beef’ de Netflix

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’.

 

 

 

 

 

Noventa Grados
Más información de la categoria
Aseguran 100 piezas de madera presuntamente talada de manera ilícita
Encuentran el cuerpo de un joven dentro de casa, en la Aldea
Capturan en Quintana Roo a presunto miembro de una pandilla de Panamá
Autobús con 30 pasajeros vuelca en Tamaulipas; hay lesionados
Más información de la categoria
Morelia en la cúspide del turismo: Alfonso Martínez
AMLO niega haber rechazado a diputada trans Salma Luévano; le dice ‘señor vestido de mujer’
Señala AMLO a Salinas de Gortari por "fracaso" de Altos Hornos
Más de 10 millones de turistas visitaron Michoacán en 2023: Roberto Monroy
Comentarios