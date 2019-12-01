‘Oppenheimer’ se lleva el Globo de Oro a la mejor película de drama

California, Estados Unidos, 8 de enero del 2024.- La producción audiovisual ‘Oppeheimer’ de Cristopher Nolan, fue la gran ganadora de la 81 edición de los Globos de Oro con cinco premios, entre ellos, la mejor película de drama, mejor director, mejor actor dramático protagonista (Cillian Murphy) y mejor actor de reparto (Robert Downey Jr.).
Lo sorprendente fue la poca cosecha de premios del filme ‘Barbie’ que solo consiguió dos galardones, a pesar de tener nueve nominaciones distintas; se impuso en mejor canción original y en el recién estrenado apartado de mejor logro cinematográfico.
Por su parte ‘Succession’, con cuatro premios, como ‘The Bear’ y ‘Beef’, con tres cada uno, fueron los nombres que compitieron con ‘Oppenheimer’ en la consecución de los Globos de Oro.
La lista de premios que se entregaron y sus respectivos ganadores son los siguientes:
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
‘Oppenheimer’ (Universal Pictures)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
‘Poor Things’ (Searchlight Pictures)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
‘Anatomy of a Fall’ – Francia
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Lily Gladstone – ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Cillian Murphy – ‘Oppenheimer’
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Emma Stone – ‘Poor Things’
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Paul Giamatti – ‘The Holdovers’
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – ‘The Holdovers’
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Robert Downey Jr. – ‘Oppenheimer’
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
‘The Boy and the Heron’
LOGRO CINEMATOGRÁFICO O DE TAQUILLA
‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan – ‘Oppenheimer’
MEJOR GUIÓN
Justine Triet y Arthur Harari – ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Ludwig Göransson – ‘Oppenheimer’
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
‘What I was Made for’, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell – ‘Barbie’
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
‘Succession’ (HBO Max)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
‘The Bear’ (FX)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
‘Beef’ de Netflix
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA
Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA
Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’.