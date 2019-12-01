Conoce la lista de nominados de la 98 edición de los Óscar

Conoce la lista de nominados de la 98 edición de los Óscar
Autor: Redacción / Noventa Grados | Fecha: 22 de Enero de 2026 a las 14:33:03
Compartir en FacebookCompartir
Compartir en Twitter Twittear
Compartir en WhatsApp Mensajear

California, Estados Unidos, 22 de enero del 2026.- La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood dio a conocer este jueves la lista oficial de nominados a la 98ª edición de los Premios Óscar, cuya ceremonia se celebrará el 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

La contienda de este año está marcada por una fuerte presencia de cine de autor, grandes producciones y nombres recurrentes en la temporada de premios.

Películas como ‘Bugonia’, ‘Sinners’, ‘One Battle After Another’ y ‘Sentimental Value’ se posicionan como las principales protagonistas, al concentrar múltiples nominaciones en categorías clave como Mejor Película, Dirección, Actuación y Guion.

En el rubro de Mejor Película, diez producciones competirán por el máximo galardón de la noche:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • ‘Bugonia’

  • ‘F1’

  • ‘Frankenstein’

  • ‘Hamnet’

  • ‘Marty Supreme’

  • ‘One Battle After Another’

  • ‘The Secret Agent’

  • ‘Sentimental Value’

  • ‘Sinners’

  • ‘Train Dreams’

La categoría de Mejor Dirección reúne a cineastas consolidados y voces autorales destacadas del cine contemporáneo, entre ellos Chloé Zhao, Paul Thomas Anderson y Ryan Coogler.

En las categorías actorales, nombres como Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan y Wagner Moura figuran entre los favoritos, en un año con interpretaciones ampliamente reconocidas por la crítica.

El cine internacional también tiene un papel relevante, con Brasil, Francia, Noruega, España y Túnez como los países nominados a Mejor Película Internacional, mientras que la animación, el documental y los apartados técnicos reflejan una competencia diversa y de alto nivel.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominaciones en todas las categorías:

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

  • Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone — Bugonia

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

  • Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan — Weapons

  • Wunumi Mosaku — Sinners

  • Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

 MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

  • Delroy Lindo — Sinners

  • Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

  • Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Will Tracy — Bugonia

  • Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein

  • Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet

  • Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

  • Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar — Train Dreams

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Robert Kaplow — Blue Moon

  • Jafar Panahi — It Was Just An Accident

  • Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

  • Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

  • Ryan Coogler — Sinners

 MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Deborah L. Scott — Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • Kate Hawley — Frankenstein

  • Malgosia Turzanska — Hamnet

  • Miyako Bellizzi — Marty Supreme

  • Ruth E. Carter — Sinners

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Frankenstein — Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey

  • Kokuho — Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu

  • Sinners — Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry

  • The Smashing Machine — Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein

  • The Ugly Stepsister — Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Jerskin Fendrix — Bugonia

  • Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein

  • Max Richter — Hamnet

  • Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another

  • Ludwig Göransson — Sinners

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Dan Laustsen — Frankenstein

  • Darius Khondji — Marty Supreme

  • Michael Bauman — One Battle After Another

  • Autumn Durald — Sinners

  • Adolpho Veloso — Train Dreams

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Stephen Mirrione — F1

  • Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

  • Andy Jurgensen — One Battle After Another

  • Olivier Bugge Coutté — Sentimental Value

  • Michael P. Shawver — Sinners

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Brasil — The Secret Agent

  • Francia — It Was Just An Accident

  • Noruega — Sentimental Value

  • España — Sirat

  • Túnez — The Voice of Hind Rajab

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Dear MeDiane Warren: Relentless

  • GoldenK-Pop Demon Hunters

  • I Lied to YouSinners

  • Sweet Dreams of JoyViva Verdi

  • Train DreamsTrain Dreams

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • Arco

  • Elio

  • K-Pop Demon Hunters

  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

  • Zootopia 2

MEJOR SONIDO

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Sirat

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1

  • Jurassic World Rebirth

  • The Lost Bus

  • Sinners

MEJOR CASTING

  • Nina Gold — Hamnet

  • Jennifer Venditti — Marty Supreme

  • Cassandra Kulukundis — One Battle After Another

  • Gabriel Domingues — The Secret Agent

  • Francine Maisler — Sinners

Noventa Grados
Más información de la categoria
Dos hombres sufren un paro en inmediaciones del AIQ, uno fallece
En Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán: Fallece motociclista tras ser arrollado
Localiza la Policía Morelia a menor reportada como desaparecida en la colonia Industrial
"Dejen de andarme buscando a mí": el día que "El Bótox" pidió clemencia a Harfuch y Sheinbaum
Más información de la categoria
"Dejen de andarme buscando a mí": el día que "El Bótox" pidió clemencia a Harfuch y Sheinbaum
"El Botox" y dos escoltas fueron capturados en Santa Ana Amatlán, Michoacán; salen a la luz nuevos detalles de la detención
Harfuch revela detalles del operativo que llevó a la captura de “El Bótox” en Michoacán; saltó de su casa y fue alcanzado por agente mujer
Lupe Mora celebra detención de "El Botox" pero duda del fin de las extorsiones en Michoacán
Comentarios