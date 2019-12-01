Conoce la lista de nominados de la 98 edición de los Óscar

California, Estados Unidos, 22 de enero del 2026.- La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood dio a conocer este jueves la lista oficial de nominados a la 98ª edición de los Premios Óscar, cuya ceremonia se celebrará el 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.
La contienda de este año está marcada por una fuerte presencia de cine de autor, grandes producciones y nombres recurrentes en la temporada de premios.
Películas como ‘Bugonia’, ‘Sinners’, ‘One Battle After Another’ y ‘Sentimental Value’ se posicionan como las principales protagonistas, al concentrar múltiples nominaciones en categorías clave como Mejor Película, Dirección, Actuación y Guion.
En el rubro de Mejor Película, diez producciones competirán por el máximo galardón de la noche:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
‘Bugonia’
‘F1’
‘Frankenstein’
‘Hamnet’
‘Marty Supreme’
‘One Battle After Another’
‘The Secret Agent’
‘Sentimental Value’
‘Sinners’
‘Train Dreams’
La categoría de Mejor Dirección reúne a cineastas consolidados y voces autorales destacadas del cine contemporáneo, entre ellos Chloé Zhao, Paul Thomas Anderson y Ryan Coogler.
En las categorías actorales, nombres como Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan y Wagner Moura figuran entre los favoritos, en un año con interpretaciones ampliamente reconocidas por la crítica.
El cine internacional también tiene un papel relevante, con Brasil, Francia, Noruega, España y Túnez como los países nominados a Mejor Película Internacional, mientras que la animación, el documental y los apartados técnicos reflejan una competencia diversa y de alto nivel.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominaciones en todas las categorías:
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
Emma Stone — Bugonia
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan — Weapons
Wunumi Mosaku — Sinners
Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo — Sinners
Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Will Tracy — Bugonia
Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar — Train Dreams
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Robert Kaplow — Blue Moon
Jafar Panahi — It Was Just An Accident
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler — Sinners
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Deborah L. Scott — Avatar: Fire and Ash
Kate Hawley — Frankenstein
Malgosia Turzanska — Hamnet
Miyako Bellizzi — Marty Supreme
Ruth E. Carter — Sinners
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Frankenstein — Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey
Kokuho — Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners — Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine — Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister — Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Jerskin Fendrix — Bugonia
Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein
Max Richter — Hamnet
Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another
Ludwig Göransson — Sinners
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Dan Laustsen — Frankenstein
Darius Khondji — Marty Supreme
Michael Bauman — One Battle After Another
Autumn Durald — Sinners
Adolpho Veloso — Train Dreams
MEJOR MONTAJE
Stephen Mirrione — F1
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen — One Battle After Another
Olivier Bugge Coutté — Sentimental Value
Michael P. Shawver — Sinners
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Brasil — The Secret Agent
Francia — It Was Just An Accident
Noruega — Sentimental Value
España — Sirat
Túnez — The Voice of Hind Rajab
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Dear Me — Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden — K-Pop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You — Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy — Viva Verdi
Train Dreams — Train Dreams
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Arco
Elio
K-Pop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
MEJOR SONIDO
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
MEJOR CASTING
Nina Gold — Hamnet
Jennifer Venditti — Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis — One Battle After Another
Gabriel Domingues — The Secret Agent
Francine Maisler — Sinners